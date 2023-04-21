River Dragons Win 7-2, Advance to Second Round

COLUMBUS, GA - Alex Storjohann recorded a hat trick while four other players recorded multi-point efforts as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Motor City Rockers 7-2 and swept the first round playoff series 2-0.

Storjohann scored the first two goals of the game, part of a five-goal first period that rocked Motor City back on its heels. Josh Labelle, Jacob Kelly and Josh Pietrantonio also scored to give Columbus a lead it would not relinquish.

After Storjohann recorded his third goal of the game in the third period, Thomas Aldworth scored on the power play to cap the River Dragons scoring.

Breandan Colgan recorded his second straight win, making 37 saves to earn the victory.

Columbus will now await the winner of the Carolina Thunderbirds Port Huron Prowlers series.

The on sale date for second round tickets will be unveiled in the coming days.

