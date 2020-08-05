River Dragons Unveil 2020-21 Jersey Set

August 5, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to unveil the team's uniform set for the 2020-21 season (start date TBD).

The jersey set this year will feature four distinct looks, each bringing something unique to the table and each being worn depending on the type of game and opponent.

The first jersey we're showing off is our teals which make a return to the rotation this season and due to popular demand will be our first jersey we wear regularly at home and on the road! Our teal look will be worn at home as an alternate uniform and will be our default road jersey for games inside the division. The teal design will change slightly in year two with the same sash lettering design on the front, only this year the text will read "DRAGONS" instead of "COLUMBUS". Don't fret though, our "COLUMBUS" moniker isn't going away.

Our next jersey will only be worn for road games outside of the division, and most times we go out of the division we brave the harsh cold of the northeast. So we'll be taking that snowy cold to heart with our new white jersey design! We're keeping "COLUMBUS" in our threads, only this year it appears on our out-of-division road white jerseys for the 20-21 season. This sash design varies slightly from the one that appeared on the teal jerseys, featuring a teal outline effect on the individual letters as opposed to last season's white outline.

Now for our first brand new look of the 2020-21 season. A lot of people asked "Why is the Dragon in the logo red when the team uses a grey or teal jersey?" Well, ask no longer as this season we'll be playing in red sweaters for most home games in the 20-21 season! With our secondary logo being utilized on the front to show off our namesake mascot this is an entirely unique look compared to anything worn by the team in our inaugural season. Our traditional logo with word mark is still on these jerseys displayed prominently on both shoulders outlined with our popular teal accents.

While we're ready to reveal three of our jerseys for the 20-21 season, we're not quite ready to unveil our fourth and final jersey in the set. All that we can say about this jersey is its debut will be made in our home opener at the Civic Center. After that, these mystery threads will only be used at home for special occasions and against opponents that traditionally wear red. We feel bad about continuing to keep fans in the dark on these jerseys; but we believe once the season is upon us, you'll love these jerseys while celebrating FPHL hockey's return to play in 2020-21!

While that's all for the new jerseys this season, some of you might be wondering about our gray jersey design. While this look will not feature in our 20-21 rotation it is not gone completely, more on hiatus for a season. However, you still have time to get a gray jersey before they take the year off if you act quickly!

We're also announcing our summer jersey order with EVERY sweater design available; but only for a limited time. Starting today until August 17th at RDragonsMerch.com or at the River Dragons offices, you can pre-order any jersey design from last season or this upcoming season (except for the yet-to-be revealed set) and guarantee delivery in October. This will be the final window for 19-20 jersey design orders.

If you have previously ordered a jersey through the Merch site your order will be placed on the 17th and delivered in the same window as mentioned before. If you are interested in changing your jersey order before the deadline, please email [email protected]

Season ticket holders for the 2020-21 season can also receive either a 10% discount by ordering in-person at the River Dragons offices in the Civic Center or will receive a special gift with their online order if placed prior to the August 17th deadline on the Merch site. Phone orders can not be filled at this time, we apologize for the inconvenience.

Any orders placed after August 17th will be filled at a later date closer to the start of the season.

We hope everyone is as excited as we are for our new jerseys and for our team to hit the ice in 2020-21! Remember to follow us across our different social media platforms so you don't miss out on anything we're doing this offseason!

