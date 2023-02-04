River Dragons Trip Hat Tricks in OT

DANBURY, CT - Cody Rodgers scored the game-winning goal at 2:54 of overtime to help the Columbus River Dragons to a 2-1 overtime win over the Danbury Hat Tricks on Friday night at Danbury Arena.

Rodgers followed the rebound of his own shot, chipping the puck over top of Danbury goaltender Brian Wilson (33 saves) and just under the crossbar for his seventh goal of the season.

The Hat Tricks opened the scoring in the second period when Michael Marchesan's cross-ice pass deflected past Breandan Colgan (28 saves) off a River Dragons defender at 5:37 of the second period.

Columbus finally managed to tie the game in the third period when Thomas Aldworth fired a wrist shot that leaked through the pads on Wilson at 7:36 of the third period to force the eventual overtime.

The two teams wrap up the season series tomorrow night at 7 pm in Danbury. The AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starts a half hour before puck drop on the Columbus River Dragons broadcast network.

