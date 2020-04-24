River Dragons Team Update: April 24

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are releasing a team update to all fans, media members, corporate partners and any others interested in the team.

In keeping with the CDC and City of Columbus guidelines, the River Dragons offices will remain closed to the general public for an indeterminate amount of time while the COVID-19 pandemic is still active in our area.

The River Dragons front office staff is still conducting business in preparation for the 2020-21 season and doing everything we can to ensure a successful season on and off the ice next year.

The River Dragons new "office hours" for phone calls is as follows and will be re-evaulated as we move forward.:

Monday-Thursday 10am-3pm

Friday 10am-2pm

On that note, the River Dragons are happy to announce that season ticket packages for the 2020-21 season are on sale now!

Visit rdragons.com/tickets for more information on season ticket packages. To purchase, call the River Dragons office at 706-507-GOAL (4625).

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we, like many businesses, attempt to navigate these uncertain times to the best of our abilities. We're happy to take your calls and emails on questions you may have. Go Dragons!

