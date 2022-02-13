River Dragons Sweep Delaware with 3-1 Win on Sunday Afternoon

February 13, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The River Dragons sweep the weekend on the Delaware Thunder winning Sunday afternoon's game by a score of 3-1. With the win, the River Dragons move into 2nd place in the FPHL Standings.

Adam Vannelli started off the scoring with a backhand goal finding its way through Trevor Babin to the back of the net at the 11:31 mark with assists from Josh Pietrantonio and Hunter Bersani to give Columbus a 1-0 lead.

After a Edgars Ozolinsh roughing penalty late in the first period, Marc-Antoine Brouillette scored on the power play at the 17:19 mark with Artem Alekhin finding him on the backdoor, tying the game at 1-1.

That score held all the way through to the third period. With Columbus continuing to pepper Babin with shots. The second period total on shots was 36-13.

A skirmish broke out midway through the second period at the 11:56 mark which saw Alex Basey pick up a penalty for fighting as well as a game misconduct penalty to be ejected from the game. Columbus fired six shots on the major power play but could not find the back of the net.

In the third period, Josh Pietrantonio scored a power play goal at the 7:31 mark assisted by Hunter Bersani to give Columbus a 2-1 lead that would hold as the eventual game-winning goal. Marquis-Grant Mentis ended the scoring for the day with an empty net goal at the 18:07 mark for a 3-1 final.

1 second after the empty netter a fight broke out between Brandon Tootoosis and Justin Schmit, much to the delight of the Columbus crowd.

Columbus now gets ready to head on the road for the next six games. Next weekend the Dragons take on the Danbury Hat Tricks for a 3-in-3 at the Danbury Ice Arena. All puck drops at 7:00.

Three Stars of the Game

Josh Pietrantonio

Trevor Babin

Adam Vannelli

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2022

River Dragons Sweep Delaware with 3-1 Win on Sunday Afternoon - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.