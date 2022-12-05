River Dragons Stay Atop FPHL

December 5, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







LOOKING BACK

Friday, December 2

COLUMBUS 3 - Danbury 4 (SO)

The River Dragons fought back from a 3-0 deficit with three goals in the third period to force overtime and then a shootout against Danbury. The tying goal came with just over five seconds left to go in regulation off the stick of Alex Storjohann with the goaltedner pulled for the extra attacker. Despite the dramatic comeback to force the OT, Danbury bested Columbus in the shootout to take the extra point.

Saturday, December 3

COLUMBUS 5 - Danbury 0

The outcome was never in doubt as the River Dragons received 30 saves from Bailey MacBurnie for his first shutout of the season to hand Danbury its first regulation loss of the season. Jacob Kelly scored twice while Thomas Aldridge, Josh Pietrantonio and Edgars Ozolinsh also netted singles in the victory.

Notes:

With an assist on Saturday night, Jay Croop extended his current point streak to 10 games (6-8-14), the longest by a River Dragons player this season.

Bailey MacBurnie is now one of only four goalies in the FPHL to register a shutout this season, but one of the other three is his teammate Brendan Colgan who did it Novermber 13 against the Watertown Wolves. Coincidentally, both goalies made exactly 30 saves to earn their shutouts.

Alex Storjohann has a seven-game points streak going (6-7-13).

Lane King now has assists in his last five consecutive games and points in his last six.

Columbus' victory over Danbury on Saturday was the Hat Tricks' first regulation loss this season.

By collecting four of a possible six points on the weekend, the River Dragons remain in first place in the FPHL with a 13-1-1 record and points. Note: The FPHL awards three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime or shootout win, and one for an OT or SO loss.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday, December 9 (7:05 pm ET) and Saturday, December 10 (6:05 pm ET)

at Port Huron Prowlers

Up next for the CRD is a weekend set in Michigan against the Port Huron Prowlers. Columbus swept a weekend set from Port Huron back on November 18 and 19. The series now shifts to Port Huron, where Columbus will play all four of the road games scheduled for this season over a three-week period. Paul Fregeau has three goals in two games against Port Huron this season, while Austin Daae, Alex Storjohann and Jay Croop all collected three points apiece in the two-game set.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS, UGLY SWEATER NIGHT COMING SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17TH

When the Columbus River Dragons host the Elmira Mammoth next weekend, one of the biggest nights of the year will happen on Saturday. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Toy Drive, as well as Ugly Sweater Night.

All fans are encouraged to bring a new, stuffed toy to bring and throw it onto the ice after the River Dragons first goal. The toys are collected and then distributed to children in need right here in the Chattahoochee Valley. There will also be a Toys for Tots collection area to take other donations as well.

Fans are also encouraged to wear their favorite ugly holiday sweater to the game for a chance to win a game-used, team-signed stick in a competition to be judged on the ice between periods. The River Dragons will also be wearing ugly sweater jerseys that night which will be auctioned off online, with the auction ending at midnight on Saturday.

Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2022

River Dragons Stay Atop FPHL - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.