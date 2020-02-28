River Dragons Sign US Army's Eddie Nolan to Celebrity Contract

Columbus River Dragons





Columbus, GA - On Military Appreciation Night, the Columbus River Dragons will be proud to have one of Fort Benning's own skating out with the team against the Danbury Hat Tricks.

Second Lieutenant Eddie Nolan has been signed to a celebrity contract for the River Dragons in Saturday night's game. Nolan is currently an infantry platoon leader on Fort Benning and a graduate of Fort Benning's Infantry Basic Officer Leadership Course.

Prior to his military career, Nolan played one season in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc. Nolan is also an alum of Elmira College in the NCAA D-III ranks where he skated in 98 games and registered 23 points (9G-14A) as a defenseman. In his senior season (2016-17) he captained the Elmira College team.

The River Dragons will adopt the Fort Benning moniker to take on the Hat Tricks on Saturday night with a 6:05 puck drop at the Civic Center. Specialty military-inspired uniforms will be worn by the Dragons during the game with the jerseys available to win via LiveSource.

Proceeds from the jersey auction benefit House of Heroes - Chattahoochee Valley and The Family Center - Rally Point.

