River Dragons Sign Schultz for 2021 Season

January 18, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to announce the signing of defenseman Jake Schultz for the 2021 season.

Schultz is in his 4th year pro and comes very decorated and battle-tested. Last season he split time between the ECHL (Wheeling and Indy) and the SPHL (Roanoke). In 26 games combined for those three teams he racked up six points (3G-3A) and 107 penalty minutes.

"We're excited to get Schultz for this upcoming season" Jay Croop said. "He plays a big, strong game and he's played at a high level so that experience will be good in the room."

Schultz's physical presence is felt on the ice by his opponents night in and night out. In his three year career between the SPHL and ECHL so far, Schultz averages 3.67 penalty minutes per game.

"We're thrilled about having Jake here in Columbus" assistant coach Brant Sherwood said. "His physical presence is second to none. He will be a guy that won't let his team get pushed around and will set the tone always."

The River Dragons are still in a holding pattern with the FPHL's staggered start slated to being in early February with Elmira and Watertown starting up and the rest of the league adding in as available.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2021

River Dragons Sign Schultz for 2021 Season - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.