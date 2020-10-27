River Dragons Sign Matt O'Dea for 20-21 Season

October 27, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have signed defenseman Matt O'Dea to a contract for the 2020-21 season.

O'Dea played 45 games in the SPHL last season with Fayetteville and Roanoke, racking up 16 points (4G-12A). It was his first year as a professional so he satisfies rookie eligibility in the FPHL, something the River Dragons are seeking out ahead of the new season.

"I'm really excited to continue my career as a River Dragon" O'Dea said. "I've only heard great things about the organization and I can't wait to get this year started!"

Prior to turning pro last season, O'Dea played four years in the NCAA D-III ranks. As a freshman, he skated with Concordia College and his remaining three years of eligibility were spent at Western New England University. In his final two years there his points per game as a defenseman was 1.14 (58P/51GP).

The Illinois native stayed relatively close to home in his time in junior hockey. O'Dea played one season with the Hudson (WI) Crashers of the MNJHL and then two seasons with the Minnesota Iron Rangers of the SIJHL. O'Dea's teams made the playoffs of their respective leagues every season he was on the roster, and he was a point per game or better in every junior season he skated in.

The Columbus River Dragons are excited to bring O'Dea into the fold as we load up for the 2020-21 season which will tentatively start on December 18th.

Remember that all games in the 2020-21 season are sold as single game units and the best way to secure your seats before the general public is to join the Inside Edge Club! Call 706-507-GOAL (4625) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2020

River Dragons Sign Matt O'Dea for 20-21 Season - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.