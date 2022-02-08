River Dragons Sign Forward Jack Riley to PTO

February 8, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have signed forward Jack Riley to a PTO ahead of the team's upcoming 3-game set at home against the Delaware Thunder.

Riley is a former teammate of goaltender Bailey MacBurnie at UMass Boston, where he spent three season appearing in 62 games and totaling 33 points (18G-15A). Prior to playing college hockey, Riley played in the USPHL Premier in juniors with P.A.L. Junior Islanders and the South Shore Kings.

A native of Wretham, Massachusetts, Riley will look to make his pro debut this weekend with the River Dragons taking on the Thunder with three games in three nights at the Civic Center.

In other River Dragons news, recently acquired goaltender Mike Cosentino has reported to the team and is practicing and is available for selection this weekend.

See Columbus and Delaware duke it out all three nights at the Civic Center by getting your tickets at the Civic Center Box Office or online via TicketMaster. Friday and Saturday's games are at 7:30 and Sunday's puck drop is at 1:00 PM. Saturday night is our Military Appreciation Night, with lots of fun to be had while celebrating our armed forces.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2022

River Dragons Sign Forward Jack Riley to PTO - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.