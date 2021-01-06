River Dragons Sign Forward Fries; Howie Returns from Loan

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing two additions to the active roster. Forward Connor Fries has been signed for the 2021 season and defenseman Jake Howie has been returned from loan with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Fries, 25, is a 2nd year pro who played last season in both Peoria and Quad City of the SPHL. With the Quad City Storm he was an effective playmaker, registering 26 points (12G-14A) in 37 games. Prior to turning pro Fries spent four years at New England College in the NCAA D-III ranks. His college career totals were 105 GP and 83 points (41G-42A) and a second team all-conference nod in the NEHC his senior year.

"I'm excited to come to Columbus and get the season started" Fries said. "It's been a long wait and I couldn't be happier signing with a great organization, see everybody soon!"

Howie returns to the team after making the opening day roster in Pensacola in their shortened 2020-21 SPHL season. He appeared in four games with the Ice Flyers and registered 4 PIMs. Last season with Pensacola, Howie was named player of the week in late February after notching three goals (including both game-winners) in a weekend sweep over Peoria.

The River Dragons roster continues to take shape ahead of the 2021 season projected to start in early February. Make sure you stay tuned to the River Dragons social media pages (@C_RiverDragons) for all the latest info on the team and the 2021 season.

