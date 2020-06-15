River Dragons Sign Former League MVP Josh Pietrantonio for 2020-21 Season

June 15, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are thrilled to announce the signing of forward Josh Pietrantonio for the 2020-21 season.

Pietrantonio is a two-time FPHL forward of the year (2017-18 and 2018-19) as well as a one-time Commissioner's Cup champion and former league MVP; both of those honors coming in the 2018-19 season.

"Working with Josh in the past, he is one of the best guys I've known in this league" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "He brings outstanding leadership to any organization he is a part of, he'll be a tremendous leader in the locker room and on the ice and I have no doubt fans here will learn to love him quickly."

An alumnus of Niagara University where he played in the ACHA ranks, Pietrantonio is going into his 5th year of pro hockey and his career has seen him bounce between the FPHL and SPHL. Last season he split time between Birmingham, Macon and Knoxville of the SPHL. He made a big enough mark with the Ice Bears while in Knoxville to be listed on their SPHL protected list this offseason tallying 10 points in 20 games played last season with two game-winning goals.

"Columbus had a good first year that they will build on and I'm excited to be a part of that process to make something bigger happen this season" Pietrantonio said. "There are a lot of familiar faces to me in this organization and I'm happy to reunite with them all. The Croops especially are like family to me and I feel honored to be a part of their organization."

Pietrantonio brings a level of skill and grit that stand out in the FPHL. His numbers in the league are remarkable with a 1.2 points per game average (167 points in 139 games) plus a playoffs record of over 1.5 points per game (23 points in 15 games).

As another signing happens and the roster continues to take shape, the River Dragons are excited to get on the ice for their second season of play in the 2020-21 season. Ticket packages are available now starting as low as $65 by calling 706-507-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 15, 2020

River Dragons Sign Former League MVP Josh Pietrantonio for 2020-21 Season - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.