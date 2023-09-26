River Dragons Sign Former Crimson Tide Icer Beese

September 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has signed former Alabama Crimson Tide center Joshua Beese to a PTO for the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old Beese played four years at Alabama, appearing in 55 games for the Crimson Tide with 20 goals and 29 assists for 49 points in that span. The 5-11, 174-pound Raleigh, NC native is the first Alabama alumni to sign with the River Dragons.

Beese will join the River Dragons when they open training camp in mid-October.

Columbus' home opener will be November 17 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Full season tickets are now on sale with no price increase over last year! Call (706) 507-4625 or visit rdragons.com to reserve your seats today!

