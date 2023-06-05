River Dragons Sign a Pair to PTOs

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed Brendan O'Reilly and Clay Hightower to professional tryout agreements.

Hightower, 22, spent last season with the Windsor Aces of the GMHL where he scored 19 goals and 24 assists for 43 points in just 19 games played. The 5-10, 157-pound Carleton, MI native was a USPHL Premier All-Star in 2021 with the Detroit Fighting Irish when he scored 31 goals and 38 assists for 69 points in 42 games.

O'Reilly, 23, last played for the Cape Cod Islanders of the NA3HL. The Franklin, MA native stands 6-3 and weighs 205 pounds.

