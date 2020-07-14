River Dragons Season Tickets Update: July 14th

July 14, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are sending out a message and an update to season ticket holders and fans for the 2020-21 season.

Thank you for your continued patience and support of the Columbus River Dragons as we navigate through this uncertain time. As you know, we have been working hard at the office and with the City preparing and planning for hockey to return later this year.

As promised, 19-20 Season Ticket Holders will receive priority in seating requests, and new 20-21 Season Ticket Holder seat requests will follow right after. We are hopeful this process will start very soon.

Tomorrow (July 15th) was originally scheduled to be the deadline to opt-in to the payment plan or have tickets paid in full for those that had made deposits for the 20-21 season. This deadline has been extended to a date to be named later in October.

Our date to be named later is centered around our annual season ticket holder pickup party (Date and Location TBA). We know this event will happen at the earliest in the month of October. All plans must be paid in full by the event date to receive tickets for the upcoming season.

In addition, those that have opted into the payment plan already will have their first installment processed in July as normal.

While we hope and plan for a fun and exciting hockey season, the Columbus River Dragons want to assure you that your investment with the team is safe. In the event that changes must be made to our schedule, your deposits and payments can be refunded or used as future credits.

If there are any questions about the above update or if you are interested in becoming a season ticket holder for the 2020-21 season call 706-507-4625 or email [email protected]

Also, season ticket holders who are already enrolled in the payment plan or are paid in full can look forward to an exciting announcement next week!

