River Dragons Roll to First 3 Point Win of Season

Port Huron, MI - After splitting a pair of shootout games earlier in the week in Elmira, the Columbus River Dragons got their first regulation win of the season in a 5-3 game over the Port Huron Prowlers.

The River Dragons started slow on the shot counter but not on the scoreboard as Jake Schultz and Matt O'Dea each scored within the first 8 minutes of the game. Port Huron would outshoot Columbus 17-8 in that period, but the scoreline read 2-0 Columbus through 20.

In the 2nd period, Columbus found their footing and started to step on the gas from there. Another Jake Schultz blast made it 3-0 in the early stages. Both of Schultz's goals in this game came on the power play. Later, with a delayed call coming against Preston Kugler, River Dragon loanee Yianni Liarakos found the back of the net to bring the Prowlers back within 2. Matt O'Dea would tally another one before the period ended though, jamming one past Blake Scott for a 4-1 game through 40 minutes.

In the third period it was Nick Mangone getting his first professional goal on a 2-on-0 break with Chase Fallis to get the game to 5-1. While the game looked in hand for Columbus, especially with a late power play, there was no quit in the Prowlers especially in Dalton Jay as he scored on a breakway shorthanded for a 5-2 game. 17 seconds later, the Prowlers established more possession and Matt Graham tick-tacked a pass to Jay for his second shorty on the same shift.

Time was the enemy of the Prowlers at that point and Jacob Caffrey and his defense stood tall the rest of the way to secure all 3 points for Columbus.

Jacob Caffrey picks up his first FPHL win with 32 saves on 35 shots. Blake Scott takes the loss with 38 saves on 43 shots.

The same two teams pick up where they left off again tomorrow with a 7:30 puck drop at McMorran Arena.

The River Dragons YouTube page and radio network will have the call of the game starting at 7:00 P.M.

3 Stars of the game

Matt O'Dea

Dalton Jay

Jake Schultz

