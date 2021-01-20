River Dragons Return 3 from Loan

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are returning three players from their loans in the SPHL.

Forwards Chase Fallis and Austin Daae as well as goaltender Frankie McClendon have been waived by the Birmingham Bulls and have been placed back on the River Dragons roster for the 2021 season.

Fallis appeared in two games for Birmingham, Daae appeared in one and McClendon served as the team's backup goaltender for two games last weekend against Pensacola (shootout win) and Huntsville (loss).

Forward CJ Hayes remains on loan with Birmingham at this time. He scored a goal in the Bulls' 4-3 loss to Huntsville on Monday.

The River Dragons eagerly await the start of the FPHL's 2021 staggered start season. For more information on when the River Dragons season could begin, be sure to follow the team on social media (@C_RiverDragons) for any and all updates.

