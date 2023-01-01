River Dragons Reach 20-Win Plateau

January 1, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Alexander Jmaeff recorded a hat trick to help the Columbus River Dragons erase a 3-1 first period deficit en route to an 8-3 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night.

Columbus rallied around goaltender Ty Hunter (23 saves), who allowed three goals against in the first period of his first professional start. But after that, both Hunter and the River Dragons settled down defensively while igniting the offense to win going away.

Jacob Kelly also scored twice in the win, and Lane King posted three assists. Jake Cox, Alex Storjohann and Austin Daae also scored in the victory for Columbus.

The three-game series wraps up Sunday afternoon at 4:30 pm at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2023

River Dragons Reach 20-Win Plateau - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.