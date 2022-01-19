River Dragons Raise over 9,000 Dollars for Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia

Columbus, GA - After a successful "ugly sweater" weekend on the ice against the Carolina Thunderbirds back in mid-December, the Columbus River Dragons and Ignite Sports and Entertainment are proud to announce that over $9,000 was raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia through proceeds acquired from the jersey auction.

The auction, which ran all weekend on the DASH app during the two games in both Biloxi and Columbus raised $9,072.60. That money will be donated to the RMHC of West Georgia on behalf of the Columbus River Dragons, the Pezold Management Group and PMB Broadcasting's Q107.3.

"The Pezold group and the Chattahoochee Valley McDonald's partners have been great to work with since the Dragons arrived here in Columbus" Team President/GM Scott Brand said. "I am humbled they and our broadcast partner PMB Broadcasting came together in such a great way with us on this project and we're excited to be providing the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia with these funds. We appreciate all of our fans who bid during the auction and thank everyone for their participation."

A check presentation ceremony is scheduled during the Saturday, January 22nd game against the Carolina Thunderbirds. That game is also eligible for our 4 for 48 deal presented by McDonald's. The pack contains four tickets to the game, four souvenir hats and four coupons good for a free combo meal at any time of the day at a local Chattahoochee Area McDonald's. Limited ticket quantities remain, call 706-507-4625 or visit our McDonald's deal page for more information.

Make sure you don't miss out on any of our great specialty items like jerseys or signed memorabilia by downloading the DASH app, free on all Android and iOS devices.

