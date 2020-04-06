River Dragons Raise over $11,000 for Civic Center Workers Via Jersey Auction

April 6, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce that the home jersey auction to benefit lost work for the Columbus Civic Center employees raised over $11,000.

"Our thanks goes to our ownership group and our fans for their generosity and we hope this provides some much needed relief in this trying time" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "These people are an integral part of our game night success and anything we can do to help our community out we are happy to do so."

The River Dragons are in the process of filling out the orders for the auction today and tomorrow.

If you are a winner of a jersey and have opted for delivery, your package will go out on Wednesday. For those winners that have opted for pickup, while the office is closed to the public, pickup can be arranged in advance between the hours of 10 A.M. and 2 P.M. starting on Wednesday.

"Due to the current health guidelines we have to keep the office closed to the public, however if you call us in advance starting on Wednesday we will be able to arrange a pickup time with safe social distancing practices in mind" Brand said.

The River Dragons phone number to call for any inquiries is 706-507-GOAL (4625). The team can also be reached at our general email of dragonsden@rdragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2020

River Dragons Raise over $11,000 for Civic Center Workers Via Jersey Auction - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.