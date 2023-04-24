River Dragons Put Game One on Sale Tuesday at Noon

April 24, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that single game tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on Tuesday, April 25 for Game One of the Continental Division Final series to take place on Friday, April 28 at 7:30pm at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus will host Game One of the best-of-three series before the scene shifts to Carolina for Game Two and Game Three (if necessary) on Saturday and Sunday.

2023 Commissioner's Cup Playoffs Ticket Pricing

Glass Ice Prime Upper Saver

Single Game

(on sale 4/17) $26 $16 $13 $11 $9

Groups N/A N/A $12 $10 N/A

Where can I buy single game tickets?

Single game seats will go on sale through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com at noon on Tuesday, April 25. Single game seats are not sold through the River Dragons office.

I'm an Inside Edge Club member, where do I pick up my seats for Game One?

All Inside Edge Club members will be able to pick up their seats starting at noon on Tuesday from the Columbus River Dragons office.

What if I bought the seven-game playoff package for seats?

Those seats will be printed and available for pickup at the Columbus River Dragons office only starting at noon on Tuesday, April 27.

Can I still bring a group of 10-or-more people and receive discount pricing?

Absolutely! Contact us at 706-507-GOAL (4625) and we will make sure that your group is taken care of for Friday's Game One!

I still have questions...

If you still have any questions regarding your playoff ticket purchase or pickup options, please give us a call at (706) 507-GOAL (4625) and a River Dragons representative will be happy to help.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.