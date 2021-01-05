River Dragons Place 3 on Loan/Call-Up List

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have begun the process to set their roster within FPHL rules for the 2021 season and have placed three players on the Loan/Call-Up list.

Forward Jacob Gerson has been put on loan to Sweden's Alfta GIF in Division 2, defenseman Edgars Ozolinsh has been put on loan to Latvia's HK Mogo, and defenseman Jake Howie has been put on loan to the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The River Dragons retain the rights to all three players should they find themselves back in the FPHL this season.

Loaned players 2019-20 stats with the River Dragons:

Player GP G A P PIM

Howie 34 5 15 20 28

Gerson 15 4 5 9 14

Ozolinsh 34 1 2 3 108

The River Dragons are gearing up for the 2021 season now slated to begin in early February. Stay tuned to all of our social media pages (@C_RiverDragons) for the latest updates on everything going on.

