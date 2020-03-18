River Dragons' Owner Croop Named FPHL Executive of the Year

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce that team owner Jeff Croop has been named the 2019-20 FPHL Executive of the Year.

This awards marks the first FPHL award given to the River Dragons in franchise history.

"To me this is not a personal award" Croop said. "Its a franchise award and it took everybody to get there. I greatly appreciate it, but its an award for everyone in the River Dragons family. The players, the front office, the staff, the fans, they made this happen."

Previous winners of the FPHL's Executive of the Year award include Barry Soskin (who owns other FPHL teams) and President/GM Scott Brand back in 2018 as a member of the Carolina Thunderbirds.

The River Dragons in their inaugural year saw incredible results in a city that was hungry for hockey to come back. Finishing with an average of over 3,000 per game in attendance and were on the way to a 6-digit mark in the wake of the season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic earlier this month.

