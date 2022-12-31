River Dragons Overcome Sea Wolves in Big Third Period

Columbus, GA-The (20-2-1) Columbus River Dragons scored five goals in the third period on Saturday night before taking an 8-3 win against the (3-17-3) Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Columbus Civic Center.

The Sea Wolves controlled the action through the opening period and started with a 2-0 advantage on goals from Daniel McKitrick (6:18) and Dakota Ulmer (11:35). Alex Jmaeff scored at 17:48 for the River Dragons before Ulmer potted his second of the night in the final minute.

Despite trailing 3-1 entering the second period, Columbus swung the momentum in their favor for the remainder of the game. They knotted up the game with two goals just 70 seconds apart between Alex Storjohann (6:27) and Jacob Kelly (7:37).

With the score reading 3-3 heading into the final twenty minutes, the River Dragons lit the lamp five times. Jmaeff scored twice, securing his hat trick, while being joined by Kelly, Jake Cox and Austin Daee on the scoresheet. The final pair of tallies came on a Sea Wolves empty net.

Columbus goaltender Tyran Hunter impressed in his first professional start which included 23 saves. Blake Weyrick was in net for the second straight night for Mississippi and saw a combined 42 shots from the River Dragons.

The Sea Wolves will open the 2023 calendar year tomorrow afternoon with their third straight meeting with the River Dragons. The game has a special start time of 3:30pm CST and will be available for viewing on the Sea Wolves YouTube channel.

