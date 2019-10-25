River Dragons Opening Night Roster Unveiled

October 25, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to unveil their opening day roster for the 2019-20 season.

The roster is composed of 20 players from seven states, five provinces and four countries.

Columbus opens the season tonight in Delaware taking on fellow expansion team, the Delaware Thunder. Puck drop is at 7:05 from Centre Ice Arena with a 6:35 pregame show on WRCG.

Opening roster:

FORWARDS #8 MJ Graham; Montreal, QC

#9 Zach Pease; Toronto, ON

#11 Jagger Williamson; Vernon, BC

#14 Chase Fallis; Calgary, AB

#18 Jake Howie; Flint, MI

#21 Jimmy Philbin; Chicago, IL

#22 Jay Croop; Madison, WI

#23 Will Laporte; North Bay, ON

#25 CJ Hayes; Margate, FL

#26 Chad Herron; Guelph, ON

#27 Tim Santopoalo; Roscoe, IL

DEFENSE #3 Ethan Busch Anderson; Marquette, MI

#4 Rowan Lougheed; Seattle, WA

#5 Seth Gustin; Phoenix, AZ

#7 Brett Menton; Monrovia, CA

#13 Edgars Ozolinsh; Riga, LAT

#24 Jiri Pestuka; Prostejov, CZE

#28 Jon Evans; Midland, MI

GOALIES #1 Jared Rutledge; Chicago, IL

#31 Ryland Pashovitz; Saskatoon, SK

The River Dragons bring professional hockey back to Columbus with their first home game on November 1st against the Elmira Enforcers. Tickets are available the Civic Center box office or by searching TicketMaster for "Columbus River Dragons".

