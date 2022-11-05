River Dragons Offense Stays Hot in 10-5 Win at Mississippi

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons offense stayed hot in a 10-5 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Jacob Kelly and Kirk Underwood scored two goals each and 13 different River Dragons recorded at least a point in the victory. Austin Daae tacked on three assists to record his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Bailey MacBurnie secured the win, making 29 saves on 34 shots to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The same two teams go right back at it Saturday night at 8:05 pm ET, the final game in a stretch of six away from home to start the season for the River Dragons. Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 11th at 7:35 pm against the Watertown Wolves.

