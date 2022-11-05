River Dragons Offense Explodes in 11-2 Win over Sea Wolves

BILOXI, MS - Columbus, GA native Jake Cox scored twice including his first professional goal and added an assist to pace the Columbus River Dragons to an 11-2 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Saturday night.

Cox' first goal of the evening spelled an early end to Mississippi starting goaltender Ethan Taylor's night after he allowed three goals in the first 12:15 of play. Backup Thomas Proudlock didn't fare any better allowing eight more goals as the River Dragons pounded 51 shots on goal in the contest.

In all, nine different Columbus players scored goals, with Cox and Kirk Underwood both scoring twice. The River Dragons also finished the game 2-for-2 on the power play to earn the weekend split.

The same two teams will face off again next weekend in Mississippi on Friday and Saturday night. Both games are slated for an 8:05 pm ET puck drop with the Air Force Heating and Cooling pregame show kicking off a half hour before puck drop on 106.9 Rocks, the River Dragons Radio Network, and the River Dragons YouTube channel.

