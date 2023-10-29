River Dragons Make Zydeco Sing the Blues, Sweep Three-Game Series

BATON ROUGE, LA - For the second straight night a member of the River Dragons hit the 300-point plateau in the Federal Prospects Hockey League as Columbus topped the Baton Rouge Zydeco 5-2 Saturday.

Austin Daae's third goal of the season, a power play marker at 15:14 of the first period, put the forward into the exclusive 300-point club for his FPHL career. Just one night earlier Daae's linemate Josh Pietrantonio accomplished the feat as well.

The goal made it 2-0 River Dragons and was followed just 1:03 later by Alexander Jmaeff's first of two on the night to make it 3-0 after the first period and end the night for Zydeco starter Greg Harney.

Jmaeff scored again in the second to stretch the lead to 4-0.

The Zydeco did attempt a comeback in the third period, scoring twice to close the gap. But while the Zydeco had the goaltender pulled on a power play late in the game, Alex Storjohann scored into the empty net for the 5-2 final.

Cody Wickline recorded a goal and two assists while Justin MacDonald has a pair of assists in the win. Breandan Colgan made 29 saves for the win.

The River Dragons will return to Baton Rouge on Wednesday, November 8 for another three-in-three series against the Zydeco. Columbus will open the home schedule November 17 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Full season tickets are on sale now by calling (706) 507-4625 or online at RDragons.com.

