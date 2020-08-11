River Dragons Make Trade with Motor City Rockers

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have made a transaction with the FPHL's newest team the Motor City Rockers.

The River Dragons are sending forwards Tim Santopoalo and Ryan Alves to Motor City for a player to be named later or future considerations.

"This is an exciting opportunity for both of these young men" River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard said. "For Ryan, even though he never played here, I've heard great things about him and think he'll be a great leader in a brand new franchise. For Tim, he gets to play in an area that is closer to home for him and as I understand it, he is being named an Asst. Coach as well so it's a big opportunity for him."

Santopoalo appeared in 37 games for the River Dragons this season tallying 20 points (6G-14A) and showed off how multi-dimensional he can be shifting back to defenseman late on in the season. He will be going into his third year as a professional.

Alves was the Columbus selection in the Battle Creek dispersal draft (3rd Overall). Alves was Battle Creek's leading scorer with 30 points registered (12G-18A) in 46 games played. He will be going into his eighth year as a professional.

The Columbus River Dragons wish both Ryan and Tim good luck in their new venture with the Motor City Rockers. The Rockers and River Dragons will have some intrigue into their first game of the season, whenever that may be, when the league announces the 2020-21 schedule later this month. Season tickets packages are available now by calling 706-507-GOAL (4625). More details will be unveiled when the schedule is eventually released.

