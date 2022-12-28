River Dragons Loan MacBurnie to Knoxville

December 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has loaned goaltender Bailey MacBurnie to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the FPHL.

MacBurnie posted a 10-2-0 mark with Columbus to go along with a .919 save percentage and 2.77 goals against average.

"The River Dragons are fortunate to have the league's top goaltender in Breandan Colgan who has more than shown himself capable of shouldering the starter's load," said COO Jeff Croop. "Our depth at all positions continues to position us for success, now and in the future."

Columbus will now embark on a three-game home-and-home series starting on the road Friday night in Mississippi against the Sea Wolves at 8:05 pm ET. Then the two teams return to the Columbus Civic Center for games on New Year's Eve (Saturday) at 7:30 pm and New Year's Day (Sunday) at 4:30 pm. Tickets are available through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

