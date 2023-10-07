River Dragons Loan Greco to Wichita ECHL

The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has loaned defenseman Michael Greco to the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.

The 24-year-old defenseman appeared in 48 games with Columbus last season, scoring 10 goals and adding 21 assists for 31 points to go with 224 minutes in penalties. Greco also had a goal and an assist in three playoff games with the River Dragons.

Columbus' home opener will be November 17 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Full season tickets are now on sale with no price increase over last year! Call (706) 507-4625 or visit rdragons.com to reserve your seats today!

