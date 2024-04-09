River Dragons Lead First Team All Star Selections

April 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces the selections for the Continental Division First Line All Stars. These players are being recognized by the league for there outstanding performance during the 2023-24 Regular Season. These selections are from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff. All Star selections were secondary to the league highest honors of league M.V.P, Goaltender, Forward, & Defenseman of the Year.

The FPHL Congratulates these recipients and are proud the recognized their All Star level efforts this season.

The Continental Division First Line All Stars recipients are:

Breandan Colgan (G) - Columbus River Dragons

Dawson Baker (F) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Petr Panacek (F) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Kyle Moore (F) - Columbus River Dragons

Joe Kennedy (D) - Carolina Thunderbirds

Alex Johnson (D) - Port Huron Prowlers

Breandan Colgan - Last year's co-Goaltender of the Year for the FPHL, Colgan has followed up with yet another impressive campaign. Currently second in wins with 21, Colgan recorded his 10th pro shutout December 16 against Blue Ridge and notched his 50th FPHL victory February 16 at Baton Rouge. Colgan also posted an impressive 15-game win streak this season that finally came to an end on March 24.

Dawson Baker - Carolina Thunderbirds forward Dawson Baker has been named to the FPHL's First Team All-Stars after a career year in Carolina. Baker, who's career high in points was during his rookie year in 2021/2022 with 48, has set new highs in goals (31) and assists (68) while posting a +27 +/-. On March 22nd, Baker recorded his 150th point in his FPHL career.

Petr Panacek - In his sixth season in the FPHL, Carolina Thunderbirds forward, Petr Panacek, has been named to the FPHL's First Team All-Stars. In 34 games this season, Panacek has tied his career high in assists with 44 on the campaign, tying his total from the 2019/2020 season. The Vysocany, Czech Republic native posted 17 multi-point outings, including 14 games with multiple assists.

Kyle Moore - Moore is enjoying a breakout season, setting personal highs in goals, assists, points and plus/minus. Moore is currently second in the league in assists with 47, third in plus/minus with a plus-48 rating, and seventh overall in points with 70. He is part of the highest-scoring line in the league along with Ryan Hunter and Justin MacDonald, with three combining for over 250 points so far this season.

Joe Kennedy - Following his rookie season in which he was named to the Young Stars Squad as a defensemen, Joe Kennedy has earned First Team All Stars honors from the FPHL. The Seattle, Washington native became the backbone of the Thunderbirds defense, posting a +21 +/- while notching 22 points on the season.

Alex Johnson - After being selected as a second-team all star each of the last two seasons, Alex Johnson can now add first-team recognition to his trophy case. The 32-year old turned in his 3rd-straight 40-point season, including a career-high 6 power-play goals, while playing top-pair minutes for the Prowlers.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 14th season during 2023-24

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.