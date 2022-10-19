River Dragons Ink Vannelli, Rodgers to PTOs

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today that the team has signed defensemen Adam Vannelli and Cody Rodgers to Professional Try-Out contracts.

The 25-year-old Vannelli appeared in 42 games for the River Dragons last season, leading all team defensemen in scoring with eight goals, 20 assists and 28 points. He also added two assists in five playoff games for Columbus. The Apple Valley, MN native also played four seasons with Indiana Tech where he captured an NAIA Championship in 2018-19 and an ACHA WHAC Conference Championship in 2020-21.

Rodgers, 29, split last season between the Knoxville Ice Bears and Macon Mayhem of the Southern Professional Hockey League. The 5-10, 181 lb. defenseman posted 8-10-18 in 54 games between the two clubs. The Coppell, TX native also played four seasons with Nichols College in the NCAA where he was part of the 2017-18 NCAA Div. III (CCC) national championship team.

The River Dragons also announced that the team has traded Mateo Cabrel, Timothy Payne, and Mason Cirrone to the Elmira Mammoth for financial considerations.

