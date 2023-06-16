River Dragons Ink Bulls' Balkwill to PTO

June 16, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced that the team has signed former Bradford Bulls defenseman Nathan Balkwill to a PTO for the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old Orillia, Ontario native spent last season playing for S-Kiekko in Finland, where he put up 5-7-12 in 32 games along with 77 minutes in penalties. The 6-0, 190-pound blueliner is known for his physical play and was the most penalized player in the NOJHL for both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

In 2021-22, Balkwill put up 14 points in 14 games (2-12-14) and another five points in 11 playoff appearances as he helped Bradford make it to the North Division Finals. The River Dragons and Bulls entered into a working agreement in the spring of 2019 to help build a pipeline for players to professional hockey. Thanks to Bulls President and General Manager Brandon Billie, who also serves as the River Dragons Ontario scout, several players have been welcomed into the Columbus fold over the past several seasons.

Columbus River Dragons season tickets are available now! Lock in your season tickets right now with no price increase for next season! Call (706) 507-4625 to select your seats today, or for a seating chart and more information visit www.rdragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.