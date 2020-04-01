River Dragons Holding Jersey Auction to Benefit Arena Workers

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are holding a jersey auction this week. The proceeds from the auction will be placed into a pool to be distributed to the part-time Civic Center workers that lost hours because of event cancellations.

Starting Wednesday (today) at noon, the River Dragons will have their grey home jerseys up for auction on LiveSource.

"We know how our current situation has affected our team and staff. We also know that the great people who provide our fans with concessions, custodial services, tickets and ushers are being affected also with the loss of game day income" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "They are an extended part of the River Dragons family and they are a big part of our game night experience. The Croop Family and our team wanted to help them out and we hope this brings some relief to our friends."

The River Dragons will have 31 jerseys up for auction from players current and past all worn during the inaugural season at home games. The auction will go through the week and end on Friday, April 3rd at 5 P.M.

Additionally, Ignite Professional Hockey LLC (the River Dragons ownership group) is going to match the amount bid on Jay Croop's jersey and add it into the funds collected.

"We are honored to be part of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley community and we wanted to try and come up with a way to help those who were part of our amazing first season" Brand said. "As an organization, we also thank the Croop family and Ignite Professional Hockey for keeping our office employees compensated during this situation. We are all honored to be River Dragons."

The LiveSource app is free and available for download on all Android and iOS devices. Bidding begins at noon on Wednesday and will be live through Friday (April 3) at 5 P.M. Good luck and happy bidding!

