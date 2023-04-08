River Dragons Fall Short Against Thunderbirds

April 8, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - Despite 45 shots on goal the Columbus River Dragons could not find enough offense on Saturday night, dropping a 3-1 game to the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Columbus Civic Center.

Trailing 3-0 late in the third period the River Dragons finally broke through during a goalmouth scramble. Thomas Aldworth netted his 18th goal of the year from Cody Wickline and Jay Croop at 19:14, beating a sprawling Boris Babik (44 saves) for a 3-1 final.

Christian Pavlas took the loss with 24 saves on the night.

Columbus now trails the Thunderbirds by a single point with two games remaining in the regular season, both head-to-head with Carolina.

The final River Dragons home game of the season is Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 pm, and it's Fan Appreciation Night. Fans will be treated to all kinds of surprises, giveaways and more! Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

