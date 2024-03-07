River Dragons Drop OT Decision to Sea Wolves 4-3

BILOXI, MS - Carter Shinkaruk scored twice including the game-tying goal with 3:01 left in regulation time but it wasn't enough as the Columbus River Dragons fell to the Mississippi Sea Wolves 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night.

Columbus took the lead early in the first period on a Kyle Moore goal, with assists going to Justin MacDonald and Ryan Hunter. With the assist, MacDonald's league-record scoring streak is now 31 games, with 25 goals, 45 assists and 70 points in that stretch.

Mississippi would rally to take a 2-1 lead before the end of the first, and although Columbus would tie the game twice on Shinkaruk's 12th and 13th goals of the season, the River Dragons never again led. In overtime Justin Barr provided the game-winning goal to give the Sea Wolves the victory and snap Columbus' win streak at three games.

The River Dragons return home to face the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday night at 7:35 pm. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

