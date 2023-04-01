River Dragons Downed by Black Bears 5-3

BINGHAMTON, NY - Despite a goal and an assist from captain Josh Pietrantonio, the Columbus River Dragons fell short in Binghamton against the Black Bears on Saturday night by a 5-3 count.

The River Dragons entered the third period trailing 4-2, and it quickly became a 5-2 deficit just 4:01 into the third period. But Jay Croop's 19th goal of the season at 12:18 from Pietrantonio and Austin Daae pulled Columbus within a pair for the third time in the hockey game.

Despite a late rally and pulling goaltender Christian Pavlas (41 saves) in the final minute, Columbus could not get any closer and wrapped its northern road swing with a 2-2 record.

The River Dragons will now return home to finish the regular season with four games against the Carolina Thunderbirds starting next weekend, April 7 and 8 at the Columbus Civic Center. Tickets are on sale now for the series that will decide first place in the Continental Division via the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

