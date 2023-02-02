River Dragons Dominate to Wrap Season Series with Port Huron

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons wrapped up the season series against the Port Huron Prowlers with an 8-3 win on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Alexander Jmaeff tied a team season high with four assists in the game, while Austin Daae recorded a pair of goals in the victory. Jacob Kelly also tallied his league-leading 28th goal of the season and Kyle Heitzner recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick (a goal, assist and a fight in the same game) in just his second game in a River Dragons uniform.

In all, 11 River Dragons totaled at least a point in the win.

Columbus also scored shorthanded twice in the game and is now 8-0-0 on the season when recording a shorthanded marker.

Goaltender Christian Pavlas made his River Dragons debut, making 36 saves to earn the win.

The team will now head out on a pair of road trips to Danbury to face the Hat Tricks, followed by a return to Carolina against the Thunderbirds. The next home game will be on Friday, February 17th against the Delaware Thunder at 7:30 pm. Tickets for all remaining River Dragons home games are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and start as low as $9 each.

