River Dragons Deal Ozolinsh to Zydeco in Three-Way Deal

November 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has traded the rights to Edgars Ozolinsh to the Baton Rouge Zydeco as part of a three-way trade also involving the Elmira River Sharks.

Known as "The Crane" in Columbus, Ozolinsh was a fan favorite for his physical style and willingness to come to the aid of his teammates. In three seasons with the River Dragons the Riga, Latvia native scored six goals and added 19 assists for 25 points alongside 426 minutes in penalties. This season Ozolinsh started the season with HK Kurbads in his native Latvia where he appeared in three games.

"Ozo is an original River Dragon that was part of the very fabric of what we have built and achieved here," said Ignite Sports COO Jeff Croop. "This decision was not an easy one for us but league rules do limit how many veterans we are allowed. On a positive note we have games remaining against his new team and we all get to see the "Crane" do his thing a couple more times."

The trade also sends defenseman Cody Rodgers from the Zydeco to the River Sharks, and future considerations to the River Dragons from Elmira.

The River Dragons take to the road this weekend, facing the expansion Blue Ridge Bobcats for the first time ever Friday and Saturday night. Friday puck drop is 7:05 pm and Saturday 7:35 pm. The AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show kicks off one half-hour before game time on 106.9 Really Rocks and the team YouTube page at www.youtube.com/@ColumbusRiverDragons.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2023

River Dragons Deal Ozolinsh to Zydeco in Three-Way Deal - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.