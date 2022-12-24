River Dragons Complete Two-Game Sweep of Prowlers

PORT HURON, MI - The Columbus River Dragons completed a weekend sweep of the Port Huron Prowlers with a 5-2 win at McMorran Arena on Friday.

Jacob Kelly scored two goals in the game to finish with five in the two-game set, while Cody Rodgers, Alexander Jmaeff and Austin Daae all chipped in singles. For Jmaeff, his shorthanded goal was his first in a River Dragons uniform.

Bailey MacBurnie made 33 saves for his 10th victory of the season, which ranks second in the FPHL.

Columbus will return to action on the road against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on December 30, returning home on New Year's Eve for a 7:30 puck drop against the Sea Wolves.

