River Dragons Camp Roster Revealed

February 15, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are unveiling their training camp roster today as the team prepares for its first games of the 2021 season next week.

The River Dragons have opened camp with 20 players in the squad with more players to come via loan re-calls and mid-camp arrivals. All told, the River Dragons have rights to 34 players at the start of the 2021 season.

The 2021 training camp opens with 11 forwards, 7 defenseman and 2 goalies (with 2 forwards, 1 defenseman and 2 goalies on loan/call-up list)

The River Dragons open their season on the road on February 23rd taking on the Elmira Enforcers at First Arena. The team's home opener is scheduled for March 4th against the Port Huron Prowlers.

Training Camp Roster:

Player Hometown 2019-20 Team(s)

Ivan Bondarenko (F) Moscow, RUS Columbus River Dragons (FPHL)

Jay Croop (F) Glen Allen, VA Columbus River Dragons (FPHL)

Austin Daae (F) Estevan, SK Roanoke/Birmingham (SPHL)

Cameron Dimmitt (F) Howell, MI Watertown/Columbus (FPHL)

Brody Duncan (D) Toledo, OH Mentor Ice Breakers (FPHL)

Seth Ensor (D) Sugar Land, TX Danville Dashers (FPHL)

Chase Fallis (F) Calgary, AB Columbus River Dragons (FPHL)

Connor Fries (F) Centerville, MA Peoria/Quad City (SPHL)

MJ Graham (F) Montreal, QC Columbus River Dragons (FPHL)

Jake Howie (D) Grand Blanc, MI Columbus (FPHL)/Pensacola (SPHL)

Mac Jansen (F) White Bear Lake, MN Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (SPHL)

Preston Kugler (D) West Palm Beach, FL Watertown/Columbus (FPHL)

Frankie McClendon (G) Oakland, CA Carolina/Mentor/Columbus (FPHL)

Matt O'Dea (F) Mokena, IL Fayetteville/Roanoke (SPHL)

Josh Pietrantonio (F) Hamilton, ON Birmingham/Macon/Knoxville (SPHL)

Jared Rutledge (G) Chicago, IL Columbus River Dragons (FPHL)

Jake Schultz (D) Rochester, NY Indy/Wheeling (ECHL)

CJ Stubbs (F) Pleasant Grove, UT Roanoke (SPHL)/Norfolk (ECHL)

Cameron Yarwood (D) Grosse Point Park, MI Elmira Enforcers (FPHL)

Vojtech Zemlicka (D) Prague, CZE HC Melnik (CZE) Roanoke/Macon (SPHL)

Current River Dragons Loan/Call-up List:

Player Hometown Loaned Team

Jacob Caffrey (G) Bethesda, MD Macon (SPHL)

Jacob Gerson (F) Colorado Springs, CO Alfta GIF (SWE)

CJ Hayes (F) Margate, FL Birmingham (SPHL)

Edgars Ozolinsh (D) Riga, LAT HK Mogo (LAT)

Hayden Stewart (G) Rockford, IL Birmingham (SPHL)

