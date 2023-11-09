River Dragons Bounce Back with 6-1 Win

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Columbus River Dragons bounced back from the team's first defeat of the season the night before, scoring six unanswered goals in a 6-1 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Thursday night.

The Zydeco opened the scoring in the second period, with Scott Shorrock cashing in on a breakaway against Talor Joseph (20 saves) to make it 1-0 Baton Rouge.

After that, it was all River Dragons offensively.

Columbus would tie the game on a Carter Shinkaruk goal at 15:37 of the frame, and then Alex Storjohann's first of two goals in the contest at 18:18 to put the River Dragons ahead for good at the intermission.

In the third the floodgates opened, as Columbus notched goals from Nolan Slachetka, Kyle Moore, Steven Klink and finally Storjohann's second of the night to complete the scoring.

Joseph earned the win in his first River Dragons start, while Greg Harney made 52 saves in taking the loss.

The two teams will meet again to wrap up the three-in-three on Friday night, the final game of the regular season for Columbus in Baton Rouge. Puck drop is slated for 8:30 pm ET, with the AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show one half hour before puck drop on 106.9 Really Rocks and the River Dragons YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.

