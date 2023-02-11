River Dragons Beat Thunderbirds 4-3

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Columbus River Dragons scored twice on the power play and added a shorthanded goal to down the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3 on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Columbus started the scoring with its first power play goal of the night as Austin Daae fired home a one-timer from the near post just 7:34 into the game, followed less than a minute later by Ryan Gil's first pro goal at 8:20. Gil tucked home a rebound of a Josh Labelle shot that hit the goal post behind Carolina netminder Boris Babik (32 saves).

Leading 2-1 in the second period, captain Josh Pietrantonio scored a shorthanded marker, beating Babik on the stick side to make it 3-1. The goal is Columbus' league-leading 10th shorthanded marker of the season.

Then in the third Jay Croop scored the eventual game winner on the power play, moving onto the backhand in front of the Carolina net and planting the puck top corner over the right shoulder of Babik.

Christian Pavlas earned the win in his first start against his former team, making 26 saves for the victory.

Columbus returns home to take on the Delaware Thunder this weekend. Friday night is Education Night 2.0 and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

