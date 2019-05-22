River Dragons Arrive in Columbus

May 22, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus Professional Hockey officially became The Columbus River Dragons today at a press conference to announce the Fountain City's newest member of the

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). The organization also introduced their team colors, logo, and front office staff to an enthusiastic gathering that included fans and members of the media at the Columbus Civic Center.

Two highlights from today's front office introductions were the announcements that the River Dragons have named Scott Brand as the team's President and General Manager and Jerome Bechard as the Vice President of Community Relations.

Brand, a native of Saint Louis, Michigan comes to the River Dragons after a lengthy career in professional sports marketing and two incredibly successful seasons with the Carolina Thunderbirds. While with the Thunderbirds, Scott played a key role in returning the city of Winston-Salem to their glory days of winning hockey and big fanbases. Brand was named FPHL Executive of the Year during the 2017/2018 season and was a part of the 2018/2019 team that brought the Commissioner's Cup championship to Carolina.

Jerome Bechard's name is synonymous with visions of tough, winning Columbus hockey. Bechard, who was drafted by the L.A. Kings of the NHL spent 21 of his 25 years in professional hockey in Columbus as a player and coach. Jerome, his wife Rhonda, and their two Daughters Alex and Kylie still call Columbus home. In recent years Bechard has become just as well known for his success in Columbus real estate with Coldwell Bankers. We are absolutely thrilled that Jerome and his family will be a part of the River Dragons family.

Have a question for the River Dragons? Send your inquiries to dragonsden@rdragons.com. Follow your River Dragons on Twitter and Instagram @CRiverdragons and "Like us on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2019

River Dragons Arrive in Columbus - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.