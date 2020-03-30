River Dragons Announce Year-End Awards with Fan Voting

March 30, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are moving forward with our year-end awards despite the early cancellation of the 2019-20 season, and are asking for fan feedback to help award one of them.

An internal committee of River Dragons coaches, executives and players will decide certain awards. However, one award is entirely up to our fans.

Please follow this link to be taken to a form to fill out a ballot for the River Dragons "Fan Favorite" award for the 2019-20 season. Fan voting ends on Friday, April 3 at 5 P.M.

This award as well as the others will be unveiled via our social media pages and website next week.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2020

River Dragons Announce Year-End Awards with Fan Voting - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.