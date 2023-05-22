River Dragons Announce Protected List Ahead of FPHL Expansion Draft

COLUMBUS, GA - Ahead of the upcoming Federal Prospects Hockey League expansion draft, the Columbus River Dragons has unveiled its list of protected players.

Those on the 15-player list are players that the River Dragons retain all rights to, and should those players play in the FPHL in 2023-24 they will play for Columbus unless traded or waived. The River Dragons also retain the rights to those players not selected during the expansion draft ahead of the free agent signing period.

The list is highlighted by co-FPHL Goaltender of the Year Breandan Colgan, and River Dragons leading scorers Jacob Kelly (FPHL Second Team All-Star) and Alex Storjohann (FPHL Young Stars Team). Fan favorites including captain Josh Pietrantonio, defensemen Edgars Ozolins, Josh Labelle and Michael Greco as well as several others are on the list.

The complete list of protected players appears below:

Goaltenders

Breandan Colgan

Defensemen

Michael Greco, Josh Labelle, Edgars Ozolins, Brendan White

Forwards

Thomas Aldworth, Ryan Gil, Alexander Jmaeff, Jacob Kelly, Lane King, Kyle Moore, Josh Pietrantonio, Alex Storjohann, Kirk Underwood, Cody Wickline

The FPHL Expansion Draft will take place on Tuesday, May 30th at 1 pm ET. If the River Dragons have a player selected during the expansion draft they will be allowed to protect another player on the roster in return.

Columbus River Dragons season tickets are available now! Lock in your season tickets right now with no price increase for next season! Call (706) 507-4625 to select your seats today, or for a seating chart and more information visit www.rdragons.com.

