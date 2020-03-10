River Dragons Announce Jersey Sale Proceeds Benefiting Local Foundations

March 10, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce the results of the jersey auctions on both Military night and Throwback night the last two Saturdays at the Columbus Civic Center.

The Military jerseys that had the Ft. Benning sash and teal camouflage base were auctioned off on February 29th with proceeds benefiting both House of Heroes - Chattahoochee Valley and The Family Center - Valley Point. The River Dragons were able to present matching checks to the leaders of these organization for $5,750 each!

"Being so close by to Fort Benning and seeing the huge presence the military has in this city, we're more than happy to do our part" VP of Communications Zak DeBeaussaert said. "To make sure that our soldiers locally and their families are provided for and aided when they need is something that we all should strive to do if we have the means."

Those checks were presented at the March 7th game where the River Dragons were clad in Cottonmouths inspired blue jerseys against the Carolina Thunderbirds. The Cottonmouths jerseys were auctioned off to benefit Columbus Youth Hockey.

The River Dragons are announcing that $7,500 was raised from the Cottonmouths jersey auction.

"The Amos's continue to give to the community, and this benefited the youth hockey project, a sport obviously close to our hearts" River Dragons President and GM Scott Brand said. "In addition to Shelby & Wanda's and our fans donation of $7,500, the River Dragons during the season have donated sticks and jerseys for the learn to play program. I am very proud of the immediate impact that our club is having on growing our game, it is important to our organization to have a positive impact on our sport and our community."

In total that's $19,000 to three incredible organizations that benefit our local youth, military, and their families. Thank you River Dragons (and Cottonmouth) fans for helping make an incredible impact in the community!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2020

River Dragons Announce Jersey Sale Proceeds Benefiting Local Foundations - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.