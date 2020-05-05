River Dragons Announce Jacob Caffrey as First Commitment for 2020-21 Season

May 5, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release





Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to announce their first signing of the 2020 offseason. The team has signed goaltender Jacob Caffrey for the 2020-21 season.

Caffrey is a Maryland native who last played for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL in the 2018-19 season. That year he appeared in 30 regular season games and registered a 13-10-1 record, a .903 save percentage and a 2.97 GAA. That year he led Roanoke to a playoff berth that ended in the league semifinals to Birmingham.

Previously in his professional career he appeared in the SPHL with Pensacola and Knoxville though only taking the ice for one game in the 17-18 season with the Ice Flyers.

"I had retired previously but this insane time to me seems like a good chance for me to get back into a hockey and win a championship. It's what I know I want most right now" Caffrey said.

Caffrey was initially a NCAA D1 goaltender with American International College before transferring after two seasons to Stevenson University (NCAA D3). While at Stevenson Caffrey was a wall including a senior year stat line of 2.46 GAA and .924 save percentage in 26 games. He was named to the UCHC and MAC first-team all conference, was on the MAC all-defensive team and named the UCHC goaltender of the year in 2017-18.

"I'm a wild man in net, very aggressive, very athletic, I love to compete and I love to entertain and I can't wait to do so in front of the biggest crowds in the league!" Caffrey said.

Caffrey played his junior hockey in the EMJHL (New Jersey), Tier 1 Elite (Washington) and EHL (Philadelphia) prior to playing collegiately.

The River Dragons are excited to get back onto the ice for the 2020-21 season currently scheduled to start in late October. Ticket plans are available by calling the River Dragons offices at 706-507-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2020

River Dragons Announce Jacob Caffrey as First Commitment for 2020-21 Season - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.