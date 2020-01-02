River Dragons Announce Alterations to Schedule

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing a series of game date changes coming up in January and February for games against the Port Huron Prowlers and the Battle Creek Rumble Bees.

In January, our neutral site game originally scheduled for in Athens, GA at the Akins Ford Arena on January 12th vs the Prowlers (FPHL game 132) will now be hosted at the Columbus Civic Center on Thursday, January 9th with a 7:35 P.M. puck drop. Tickets purchased for the Athens game must be refunded at the point of purchase and will not be honored for entry to the game on the 9th.

All tickets for the game on January 9th will be general admission and seating given on a first-come, first-serve basis, excluding suites. Because this game was not originally in any season ticket plan offered by the River Dragons, advance reserve seating to ticket plan holders can not be executed. Tickets for this game will go on sale at 10 A.M. on January 3rd and will be $10 a piece. Tickets can be purchased at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster.

In February, our series with Battle Creek at the Civic Center (FPHL game 186) will shift back to its original date of Friday, February 14th. Puck drop will remain at 7:35 P.M. for this game.

Tickets printed for the game vs Battle Creek that list February 13th will be honored at the door.

The Columbus River Dragons are still offering flex plans for the 2019-2020 season. Come to games this season on your schedule! For more information call 706-507-4625.

